AvidXchange (AVDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect AvidXchange to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AvidXchange has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. AvidXchange has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDX. Barclays cut their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

