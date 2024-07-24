Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBVA stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $12.20.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

