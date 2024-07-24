Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.26 million. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 1.5 %

BSAC opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

