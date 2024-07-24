Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Daryl Raiford Sells 1,769 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daryl Raiford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bandwidth alerts:

On Wednesday, June 5th, Daryl Raiford sold 7,600 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $158,080.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of Bandwidth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Daryl Raiford sold 805 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $16,422.00.

Bandwidth Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAND stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $588.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $171.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAND. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Bandwidth

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.