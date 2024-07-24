BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Insider Jay D. Richards Sells 10,143 Shares

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,416.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BankUnited Price Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. BankUnited’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

