Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $187.36

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 187.36 ($2.42) and traded as high as GBX 231.90 ($3.00). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 230.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 24,645,627 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.33) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.17) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.36) to GBX 250 ($3.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.57).

The company has a market cap of £34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.54, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.36.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($140,256.93). Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

