Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,761,067 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,089,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,077,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after buying an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,783,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $339,524,000 after buying an additional 787,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

