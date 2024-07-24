BayCom Corp to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of BayCom in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

BayCom Trading Down 0.5 %

BCML opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.77.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Institutional Trading of BayCom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BayCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BayCom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in BayCom by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in BayCom by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

