Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

