Beth Tschida Sells 1,696 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamf Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $13,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after acquiring an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $7,385,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

