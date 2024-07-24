Beth Tschida Sells 1,696 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jamf Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ JAMF opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAMF
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jamf
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.