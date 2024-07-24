Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

