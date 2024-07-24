bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of BIAF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. 40,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,727. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.
bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.34% and a negative net margin of 171.43%.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
