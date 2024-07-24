BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Shares Down 4.3%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

BioGaia AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Get BioGaia AB (publ) alerts:

BioGaia AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from BioGaia AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BioGaia AB (publ) Company Profile

BioGaia AB (publ), a healthcare company, provides probiotic products worldwide. The company operates through Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioGaia AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.