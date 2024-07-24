Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.93

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.93 and traded as high as C$26.20. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$25.94, with a volume of 46,077 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.90.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bird Construction

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$594.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.