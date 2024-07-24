BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Jeff Desroches Sells 28,842 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeff Desroches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.1 %

BJ opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

