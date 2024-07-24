Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.56

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.56 and traded as high as C$8.97. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 40,593 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$547.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.06). Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of C$73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4202128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

