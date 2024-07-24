Black Hills (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Black Hills has set its FY24 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKH opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72. Black Hills has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.04%.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

