BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $11.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 114,359 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
