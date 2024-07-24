BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as high as $11.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 114,359 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

