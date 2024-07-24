Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,457 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 179.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.