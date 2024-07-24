Blair William & Co. IL Has $636,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after buying an additional 1,238,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,789,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $24,404,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock worth $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

