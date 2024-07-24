Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.64. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $74.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,813. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.