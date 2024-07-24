Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $555.82

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 555.82 ($7.19) and traded as high as GBX 721.73 ($9.33). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 714 ($9.23), with a volume of 182,856 shares traded.

Bloomsbury Publishing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £582.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,830.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 623.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 555.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 10.99 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $3.70. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,846.15%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

