BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Trading Up 0%

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 20.49 and last traded at 20.41. Approximately 12,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 67,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.40.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is 19.58.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

