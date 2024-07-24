BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 105,078 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 573.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.09% of Organogenesis worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORGO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 45.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Price Performance

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $420.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Organogenesis

About Organogenesis

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.