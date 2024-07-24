BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 3,931 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $215,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

XENE stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

