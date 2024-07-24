BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.44% of LENZ Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $29.82.

LENZ Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LENZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($2.69). On average, equities research analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LENZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In other news, Director James W. Mccollum bought 31,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 525,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,403,784.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

