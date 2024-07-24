BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,361 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 470,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,003 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,238,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 165,472 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 177.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,640 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -209.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

