BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 753.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BRP were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 136.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BRP by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.06. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Citigroup boosted their target price on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.75.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

