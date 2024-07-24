BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

