BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of Preformed Line Products worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of PLPC opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $104.96 and a one year high of $184.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average of $127.27.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.