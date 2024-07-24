BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAND. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 933,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAND shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

