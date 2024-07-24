BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 155.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,520 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.31% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emergent BioSolutions

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of EBS opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $4.24. The company had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

