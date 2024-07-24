BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 13,223 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.10 million, a PE ratio of 223.33 and a beta of 0.29. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FENC. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

