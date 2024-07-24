BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 35,269 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Savara worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 4,948,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,683,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $3,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 789,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,088,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 174,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

SVRA stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $616.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.00. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SVRA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

