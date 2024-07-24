BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EWC stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $39.03.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

