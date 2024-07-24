BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Inspired Entertainment worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSE. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of INSE opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

