BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $340,000 Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 99,732 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. H 2 Credit Manager LP boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 5,010,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INN opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.66 million, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

