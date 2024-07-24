BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $349,000 Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Genie Energy worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Genie Energy stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $456.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.15.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

