BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $363,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 282.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,593 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after purchasing an additional 499,162 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 565,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 117,996 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour



Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

