BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $368,000 Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,486 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

