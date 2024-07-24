BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $382,000 Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.08% of Denny’s worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Denny’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 108,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 96,002 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,056,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 11,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $82,027.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.01. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

