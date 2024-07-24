BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.11% of Artesian Resources worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,101 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARTNA

About Artesian Resources

(Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.