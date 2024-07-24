BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,462.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,548,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,207 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,825,000. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,171,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,183,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 335,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 22.1 %

NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

