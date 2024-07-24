BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 12,307 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.34. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

