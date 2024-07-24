BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 21,417 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.13% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14,653.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PANL stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $347.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.52.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

