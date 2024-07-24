BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 4,781 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Insurance worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,162,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,162,262 shares in the company, valued at $22,919,806.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,012,931. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of UVE opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

