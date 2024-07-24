BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 5,496 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,987,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 88,223.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 67,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $678.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $15.53.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.