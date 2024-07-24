BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 82,286 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCO. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 59,324 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 374,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

Shares of CCO opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.09. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

