BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of Cerus worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Cerus by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,530,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 656,971 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,107,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 568,107 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,914,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cerus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,750,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 182,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

