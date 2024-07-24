BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 883.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.14% of Sterling Bancorp worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.54. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 5.79%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

